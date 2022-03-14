Designs revealed for new homes near Morpeth

An aerial view of how the Hepscott Fields development will look upon completion.

Named Hepscott Fields, the project will see Countylife Homes deliver three large, detached, four-bedroomed properties in a rural setting close to the village of Hepscott.

Construction work is well underway, with completion expected in the summer.

Mike Pattison, the developer’s managing director, said: “Our latest project again highlights our approach to deliver exceptional, spacious homes in desirable and picturesque locations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist’s impression of the how the street scene at Hepscott Fields will look.

“Traditionally styled but modern in design, the new homes will benefit from high-performance glazing – making them extremely energy efficient for properties with over 2,300 square feet of living space.”

Countylife Homes is also currently working on a development of seven, large four-bedroomed homes at Brunton Woods, near Gosforth, and these latest two projects follow recently completed schemes – Belsay Bridge, in Belsay, and Coasthouses, in Beadnell.

In 2018, Countylife completed work on five luxury apartments on the site of the former Greystoke doctors surgery in Morpeth, on Kings Avenue.

That same year, the developer’s Brunton Square project, in Gosforth, was selected as one of the top three projects nationally in the Premier Guarantee Small Development of the Year category.

Properties at Hepscott Fields are being marketed by Rare! from Sanderson Young and are available to reserve now.

A ‘Hard hat day’ – where potential buyers can view the development during construction – is being held on Saturday, April 2 by appointment only.