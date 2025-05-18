There's no need to go to all the way to Chelsea to experience a spectacular flower show this month.

National Trust’s Cragside, near Rothbury, has it covered. Millions of rhododendrons are bursting into bloom, showering the landscape in colour.

With the recent mild weather it's shaping up to be a bumper year for beautiful blooms around the 1000-acre estate that wraps around the much-loved former home of William and Margaret Armstrong

“The warm weather is having a big impact on spring gardens this year, with many flowering early across the country. Cragside’s rhododendrons are no different.” explains Peter Edge, head gardener.

“We’ve just had the sunniest April on record and we’re now in the warmest start to May and the sun is bringing out the flowers a few days ahead of normal. We’re expecting a magnificent display that will be around for just a handful of weeks before the grounds return to their usual evergreen tones.”

The National Trust have recommended a stroll through the Rock Garden to get up close and notice the difference in the flowers. The grand garden wraps around the Victorian House and there are many varieties to discover with different colours and petal shapes, but also their own unique markings – or bee trails – on the petals to help pollinators do their essential work.

At the bottom of the Rock Garden, you can capture the classic view of Cragside House sitting at the top of the crag. At this time of year, it’s surrounded by a patchwork quilt of vivid rhododendrons in bloom.

“One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the magnificent display is on a waymarked walk,” says Steve Howard, visitor operations and experiences manager. “The dry, sunny weather ahead will be great for exploring more of the Armstrongs’ enormous, landscaped garden.

Spring is the perfect time to visit Cragside, as the rhododendrons will be in bloom.

"There are nine walks to choose from, each with their own set of arrows to find and follow to make it easy to explore the 40-miles of footpaths that criss-cross the grounds. Cragside is a big place and it’s impossible to squeeze everything into one day – but it does make the perfect excuse to come back again and again.”

One of the most popular walking routes at Cragside is the Gun Walk, which takes walkers to some of the more rugged parts of the grounds. It starts on a path near the House. From there it’s a steady climb up the crag and along stone steps.

For a more relaxed and accessible view take a drive along the six-mile Carriage Drive. This circular loop travels the circumference of the estate with plenty of rhododendrons and bright azaleas lining the road. There are also plenty of places to stop, including Nelly’s Moss Lake.

Cragside’s rhododendrons will be in flower until around the middle-June.

Cragside sits within a spectacular 1,000-acre landscape with beautiful gardens, woodland and tranquil lakes.

National Trust members and under 5s are free. Admission is £25 adults and £12.50 children and families £62.50. Car parking is free after entry.

Two bus services also stop at the main entrance. The Arriva X14 has stops between Newcastle Haymarket, Morpeth and Cragside. The Liberty 471 operates between Thropton and Alnwick. Both buses are £2.50 each way. Plus, all visitors that arrive via bus and alight at the entrance will receive 25% off entry. Terms and conditions apply.