Property experts HeatingForce.co.uk were eager to find out the most Instagrammable National Trust houses in the UK now the easing of lockdown restrictions has brought a greater opportunity to explore our nation's treasures.

Cragside, near Rothbury, created by Victorian industrialist Lord Armstrong, is fifth on the list with 23,361 hashtags.

Elsewhere in Northumberland, Wallington Hall is 30th with 9,326 hashtags, Seaton Delaval Hall is 57th with 4,319 hashtags and Cherryburn, near Stocksfield, is 104th with 864 hashtags.

Cragside House, near Rothbury.

HeatingForce.co.uk utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to establish a monthly Google search volume figure for National Trust properties in the UK.

Top 10:

Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire (40,784)

Cliveden, Berkshire (30,669)

Chartwell, Kent (28,065)

Belton House, Lincolnshire (24,374)

Cragside, Northumberland (23,361)

Lanhydrock, Cornwall (22,887)

Tyntesfield, Somerset (20,017)

Wakehurst Place, West Sussex (19,943)

Mount Stewart, County Down (19,250)

Saltram, Plymouth (18,431)