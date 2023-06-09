The 61-year-old former London-based commercial barrister said a prayer to Saint Ebba, the sister of Oswald, the first king of Northumbria, after her search for a new house in Northumberland was proving frustrating and fruitless.

Her fortunes were transformed the very next day when her husband John, a 66-year-old export manager, stumbled across the Priest Moor development in Christon Bank while looking online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who lived in Cheshire, were looking for a new place to call home when they visited Northumberland for the first time.

Susanne and her husband John have moved to the Priest Moor development in Christon Bank.

“We could not believe how beautiful the landscape was and we fell in love with it immediately,” said Susanne. “Without doubt, this was the place we wanted to live.

“We had sold our house in Cheshire, so were cash buyers and thought that put us in position of strength but everyone else hunting for the properties we were interested in were also cash buyers and we lost out on a couple of possible properties. There were other houses but they were just not right or not in the right place. It was disheartening.

“One day on a house-hunting trip to the county, we went to Beadnell Beach, where the crew from the TV show Time Team had carried out an investigation into whether Saint Ebba had founded a chapel on a promontory there in the 7th century. I stood on a stone thought to be part of a chapel and said a prayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The very next day, my husband was searching on the internet when a small development in the village of Christon Bank, six miles from Beadnell, popped up on his screen. It looked perfect. We drove over and as soon we pulled into the development we knew it was the place for us.

Susanne James and her husband John outside their property at the Priest Moor development in Christon Bank.

“Only three walls of the house had been built but that was ideal because we wanted to have some input, to put our own stamp on the house.

Susanne and John were delighted with the level of customer service they received from the team at Ida Homes.

The couple have met their fellow residents at Priest Moor and are getting to know the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our neighbours are delightful and even put us up for the night and cooked us dinner on the night before we moved into our new home,” said Susanne. “There is a real sense of community spirit here.

The kitchen at the Ida Homes property.

“What is really wonderful here is that Embleton beach is only four miles away and we enjoy a daily beach walk when John is at home. What is also amazing is that even though we are in the heart of this incredible countryside, when John needs to travel to the Middle East for work, he can be at Newcastle Airport within an hour.”

The couple have named their new house ‘Ebba’s Response’ to acknowledge the role they believe a 7th Century saint has played in their journey there.

“I made a direct appeal to her and she responded. My prayers were answered and we are living in the house of our dreams. Every morning we wake up here and feel truly blessed.”