News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Apple Orchard House, High Buston.Apple Orchard House, High Buston.
Apple Orchard House, High Buston.

Cottage with secret door to connected holiday let put up for sale on Northumberland coast between Alnmouth and Warkworth

Connected cottages with views of the Northumberland coast have been put up for sale.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT

Apple Orchard House at High Buston, between Alnmouth and Warkworth, sits within a quaint Grade II listed stable block converted into cottages.

Previously part of the Duke of Northumberland's estate, this idyllic retreat, now operating as a holiday let, seamlessly blends historic charm with modern comfort.

Attached to Apple Orchard House, The Hemmel can be accessed via a separate front door or via a secret door in the wardrobe of the third upstairs bedroom in Apple Orchard House.

It is on the market with Love Property, Catterick Garrison, for offers over £900,000.

The view towards the coast.

1. High Buston 1

The view towards the coast. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The sale includes two connected properties.

2. High Buston 2

The sale includes two connected properties. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The kitchen boasts all the amenities needed for culinary creations, including a classic Belfast sink.

3. High Buston 3

The kitchen boasts all the amenities needed for culinary creations, including a classic Belfast sink. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
A focal point of the living room is the imposing log burner.

4. High Buston 4

A focal point of the living room is the imposing log burner. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnmouthWarkworthAppleGrade II