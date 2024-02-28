Apple Orchard House at High Buston, between Alnmouth and Warkworth, sits within a quaint Grade II listed stable block converted into cottages.

Previously part of the Duke of Northumberland's estate, this idyllic retreat, now operating as a holiday let, seamlessly blends historic charm with modern comfort.

Attached to Apple Orchard House, The Hemmel can be accessed via a separate front door or via a secret door in the wardrobe of the third upstairs bedroom in Apple Orchard House.

It is on the market with Love Property, Catterick Garrison, for offers over £900,000.

