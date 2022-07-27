The four bedroom home on West End, with views over the harbour and out to sea, is currently being run as a holiday let.
Whilst extended and renovated in recent years it retains much of its original features, character and charm.
It is available for offers over £700,000 through Rook Matthews Sayer, Alnwick.
1. Craster Retreat
The double fronted former fisherman's cottage holds a prime position in the village.
Photo: RightMove
2. Front garden
The front garden offers commanding views of the harbour and out to sea.
Photo: RightMove
3. Back garden
A lovely private space in the back garden.
Photo: RightMove
4. Sitting room
A cosy sitting room at the front of the home.
Photo: RightMove