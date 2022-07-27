West End, Craster.

Cottage for sale in prime site in Craster

A former fisherman's cottage in a prime position in the seaside village of Craster has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:39 am

The four bedroom home on West End, with views over the harbour and out to sea, is currently being run as a holiday let.

Whilst extended and renovated in recent years it retains much of its original features, character and charm.

It is available for offers over £700,000 through Rook Matthews Sayer, Alnwick.

1. Craster Retreat

The double fronted former fisherman's cottage holds a prime position in the village.

2. Front garden

The front garden offers commanding views of the harbour and out to sea.

3. Back garden

A lovely private space in the back garden.

4. Sitting room

A cosy sitting room at the front of the home.

