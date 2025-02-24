This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Starting this week there is a great deal on the Ultenic U10 Ultra cordless vacuum which is discounted from £99.99 to £84.98 until the 2nd March.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Deep Cleaning & Long Lifespan: It features a brush-less motor, offering powerful suction of up to 40000Pa across its 2 modes; This makes it good for effortlessly collecting various types of debris from both floors and carpets; The battery is detachable; (Note: 18 minutes at high suction, 40 minutes at low suction).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self Standing & Lightweight: The U10 ULTRA can stand upright on its own without wall mounting, allowing you to set it down anytime to handle urgent tasks; Weighing only 0.41 kg, it's 25 Percent lighter than other vacuums, making it suitable for both teenagers and adults.

Cordless vacuum discounted from £99.99 to £84.98 for one week only.

Upgraded Floor Brush-High Efficiency:We tested over 100 brush rolls and upgraded bristle density and hardness five times to achieve this product. It cleans flour, crumbs, and pet hair with 99 Percent efficiency; The anti-tangle design and electrostatic bristles enhance carpet cleaning, protect the carpet, and extend the machine's lifespan.

Advanced Dust Detection & Flexible Reach: The floor brush has a green light and an LED headlight to easily spot dust in low light; The vacuum extends up to 1.2m and the brush can switch between vertical and 180 degree horizontal positions; Ideal for cleaning floors, sofas, tables, beds, and cars from various angles.

Allergy Friendly & 1S Dust Cup Release: It adopts a 5-cone detachable filter system, including an H11-grade HEPA filter, effectively trapping 99 percent of dust and avoid secondary air pollution; The extra-large 1L bagless dust cup can be easily released in 1S with a single press, without dirtying your hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versatile Accessories: Ultenic U10 ULTRA includes 1* telescopic tube with adjustable length (43-67cm), 1* 180° horizontal rotating/ 90° vertical rotating floor brush, 1* crevice brush, 1* flat brush, 2* HEPA filter (One equipped, one separately packed), 1* battery, 1* adapter, and 1* convenient wall mount for storage; It can also be used with the Ultenic mattress brush (sold separately).