Construction has begun on 48 new homes at a new housing estate near Bedlington.

The development, named The Pastures, will see seven different styles of two, three, and four bedroom properties built at the site in East Sleekburn by Amethyst Homes.

The first property on the site, located west of Brock Lane and north of Spring Ville, will be completed before next summer, with the entire site scheduled to be finished by the end of 2025.

The developer is also currently working on the nearby Sleekburn View estate.

Site manager Ken Forsyth and Amethyst Homes executives Richard Bass, Gary Coils, Paula Spoor, and Anne Francis lay the first bricks. (Photo by Helen Smith Photography)

Richard Bass, managing director at Amethyst Homes, said: “It is rewarding to see construction starting on site, as the whole team has worked incredibly hard to get us to this point, following a successful planning application.

“Sleekburn View has proved popular with buyers, so we are confident that The Pastures will attract house hunters to the area.

“South east Northumberland has much to offer, including the introduction of a new passenger rail service between Ashington and Newcastle Central Station, scheduled to open next year, and the site offers good access to the A189 Spine Road and coastal routes.”

Five of the properties will meet the requirements to be classed as ‘affordable’ and the developer agreed to contribute to protecting coastal wildlife, Bedlington Academy, and health initiatives as part of a section 106 deal with Northumberland County Council linked to planning approval.

Planning permission for the site was secured in May this year.