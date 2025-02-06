Construction work has started on a new 72-home development at South Broomhill.

Woodside Gardens, a development of two and three-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties, is being built by Ascent Homes.

The energy-efficient homes are situated just two miles from Druridge Bay and close to Amble and Warkworth.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, Druridge Bay county councillor, said: "This development has been on the table for a number of years, and recently, the land and project were taken over by Ascent Homes.

A CGI of the Woodside Gardens development at South Broomhill.

"I am pleased to see bungalows, and affordable homes coming forward in these proposals for local people. Locally, we know how difficult the housing position is for those looking for their first home or trying to downsize and stay in their community."

Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes continued: “Ascent Homes has already built over 675 properties in the North East, including over 130 affordable homes.

“Through our contributions to the local economy, we are able to strengthen communities and supply chains while unlocking more jobs across the region.

“We have worked hard to develop the high-quality specifications. Our focus is on the customer, both in terms of what they want in a home as well the sales experience received from reservation to completion.”

Current Ascent Homes developments are located in Alnwick, Choppington, Ellington and Wooler, with plans to develop more in Bellingham and Berwick this year.

Ascent Homes is the house-building arm of Advance Northumberland.

For further details please email the Ascent Homes sales team at [email protected] or register at ascent-homes.co.uk/southbroomhill-woodsidegardens