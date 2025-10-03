Colourful displays show no sign of stopping

We can always rely on certain summer flowering plants to continue blooming into autumn, and that’s what is currently happening in local gardens.

Fuchsias, cone flowers, cosmos and zinnia are but a few examples.

It’s no surprise that the fuchsia continues flowering despite the cold, wet and wind because it’s the hardy type, and we have a few in this garden.

Genii is a favourite thanks to the pale green/gold leaves which form the perfect background for clusters of beautiful blooms. White Sprite lives up to the name, its flowers piercing the gloom with bunches of small flowers. Hawkshead has similar form but the flower groups are pink, and Gracilis is both striking and graceful.

Echinacea in autumn.

Even at this stage of the season these plants are covered in soft stems which are ideal for propagation in a glass of water or gritty compost within a warm environment.

Bees and butterflies cannot resist the multitude of nectar foraging options plants with cone-like flower centres such as rudbeckia, echinacea and helenium have. A spot of autumn sunshine is enough to bring them out in force.

In this garden we have three varieties: the ever-reliable Rudbeckia fulgida Goldsturm (dark centre/yellow petals) which is a vigorous perennial that`s easily propagated via division during dormancy. Marmalade is an annual with orange petals and purple/black cone, and the low growing Rustic Dwarfs (annual) offers a mixture of flower colours. All three are far from finished as we enter October.

Echinacea, by way of change, has purple, pink or white petals. The central cone can also vary in colour, and the plant’s perennial nature encourages division. Helenium (sneezewort) Moerheim Beauty makes a huge contribution to the autumn border. The copper red flowers are spot on for this season. No wonder it’s such a favourite!

Cosmos is cultivated as a half hardy annual, sown early and grown on in warmth then planted out in May when the frost threat has diminished. It offers a brilliant colour range, and the height of cultivars vary. However, the main reason it’s always on our seed order list is evident when autumn arrives. It defies the cold, even mild frost, with more flowers.

We had not grown zinnias for some time but when a free packet arrived courtesy of a gardening magazine, the seeds entered a batch of sowings. The resultant plants have provided a colourful display that shows no sign of stopping.