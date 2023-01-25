Coastal escape: three-bed Craster family home with conservatory and stunning garden hits the market
This three-bed coastal Craster home is beautiful.
By Jack Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 5:28pm
On the market for £350,000 with Purple Bricks, this semi-detached family home sits on an award-winning stretch of Northumberland coast, featuring a warm and cosy interior, a conservatory, and generous gardens with views over the North Sea and a summer house. Take a look around...
