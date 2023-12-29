Closing date set for sale of £6.25m Longframlington Forest in Northumberland
Longframlington Forest is on the market for £6.25m with Bidwells with a closing date of January 24.
It was originally planted in 1983 with predominantly Sitka spruce crops. It is currently undergoing restructuring, with the first phase of felling due to complete in early 2024.
Marketing details state: ‘Extending to 249.68 hectares and rising from approximately 160m above sea level on the eastern side to 308m above sea level at Shirlaw Pike on the western side and occupying gently sloping hill land with a range of soils suitable for the growth of commercial timber.
‘This area of Northumberland is one of England’s major timber producing regions and Longframlington presents an opportunity to acquire a well-located commercial woodland of significant scale, with an attractive combination of conifers and native broadleaves. The woodland has just started the restructuring process and the forest benefits from good access to major regional timber markets.’