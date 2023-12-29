A closing date has been set for offers for a 250-hectare forest in Northumberland.

Longframlington Forest is on the market for £6.25m with Bidwells with a closing date of January 24.

It was originally planted in 1983 with predominantly Sitka spruce crops. It is currently undergoing restructuring, with the first phase of felling due to complete in early 2024.

Marketing details state: ‘Extending to 249.68 hectares and rising from approximately 160m above sea level on the eastern side to 308m above sea level at Shirlaw Pike on the western side and occupying gently sloping hill land with a range of soils suitable for the growth of commercial timber.

Longframlington Forest. Picture: RightMove