The house is a great location for those seeking a substantial home with coastal walks on their doorstep.

A six-bedroom family home in a small development in Longhoughton is in the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:00 am

Springfield, a beautiful small development of individually designed and built executive homes, has Boulmer Beach just over a mile away.

This fabulous extensive property is the ultimate house for entertaining.

It is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer for £800,000.

For more information visit https://www.rookmatthewssayer.co.uk/property/springfield-longhoughton/

1. Overview

‘Springfield’ is a beautiful small development of individually designed and built executive homes, located at the southern end of Longhoughton.

2. Garden Room

A garden room opens out through bi-fold doors to a patio area positioned in a sunny private space in the rear garden.

3. Lounge

The large dual aspect lounge spans the full width of the property and has its own patio area at the rear and 'Stovax' wood burner.

4. TV Room

The property features a TV room for downtime.

