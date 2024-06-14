Embleton House is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £490,000.Embleton House is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £490,000.
Charming Victorian villa in the Berwick area is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jun 2024, 17:59 BST
A detached Victorian villa in Tweedmouth has become available.

The plot also includes a detached stone former stables housing two en-suite bedrooms, a detached home office and landscaped gardens.

Embleton House is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £490,000.

Exterior.

1. Embleton House 1

Exterior.

There is plenty of space inside the property in which to relax.

2. Embleton House 2

There is plenty of space inside the property in which to relax.

Kitchen area.

3. Embleton House 3

Kitchen area.

The property has retained many original period features including the fireplaces.

4. Embleton House 4

The property has retained many original period features including the fireplaces.

