The plot also includes a detached stone former stables housing two en-suite bedrooms, a detached home office and landscaped gardens.
Embleton House is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £490,000.
Exterior. Photo: RightMove
There is plenty of space inside the property in which to relax. Photo: RightMove
Kitchen area. Photo: RightMove
The property has retained many original period features including the fireplaces. Photo: RightMove