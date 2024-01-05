There is a rare opportunity to purchase a handsome Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse in Berwick town centre.

Berwick House on Bridge Terrace sits on the Elizabethan walls, with superb views over Berwick’s iconic 400-year-old bridge, spanning the River Tweed.

It has four bedrooms across its four floors, neoclassical detailing, Adam-style fireplaces, modern central heating and heritage radiators, and it has been rewired.

Although in a quiet location, the house is close to many shops, cafes and restaurants and is a short walk to the railway station for commuters.

Berwick itself itself has been described by the great architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner as “one of the most exciting towns in England”, and by Bill Bryson as “truly the jewel in Northumberland’s crown”.

Berwick House is being offered through Inigo for £500,000 freehold – https://inigo.com/sales-list/bridge-terrace call (0)20 3687 3071 email [email protected]

1 . Berwick House 1 Berwick House on Bridge Terrace sits on the Elizabethan walls. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Berwick House 2 Berwick House is being offered through Inigo for £500,000 freehold. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales