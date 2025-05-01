The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £350,000.The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £350,000.
The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £350,000.

Charming three-bedroom townhouse in north Northumberland is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st May 2025, 17:41 BST
A charming three-bedroom townhouse in the Spittal area of Berwick has become available.

Offering a stylish, modern and flexible family home, The Gables has accommodation over three floors.

It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £350,000.

Front external.

1. The Gables 1

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Sitting room.

2. The Gables 2

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Dining area.

3. The Gables 3

Dining area. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. The Gables 4

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandBerwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice