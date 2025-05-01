Offering a stylish, modern and flexible family home, The Gables has accommodation over three floors.
It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £350,000.
1 / 3
Offering a stylish, modern and flexible family home, The Gables has accommodation over three floors.
It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £350,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.