Charming three-bedroom property in desirable Morpeth location is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST
A beautifully restored semi-detached family home located in one of Morpeth’s most sought after central residential areas has become available.

The current owner has extended and renovated the three-bedroom property on Cottingwood Lane, which offers a blend of traditional character and contemporary luxury.

Front external.

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

There is plenty of space in the property in which to sit and relax.

There is plenty of space in the property in which to sit and relax. Photo: RightMove

