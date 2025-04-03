The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Wooler for offers over £345,000.The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Wooler for offers over £345,000.
Charming three-bedroom detached bungalow in north Northumberland village is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 18:25 BST
A detached bungalow that has become available in the village of Lowick offers a blend of comfort and convenience.

The spacious and well maintained three-bedroom cottage on Main Street provides easy access to local amenities.

It is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Wooler for offers over £345,000.

Front exterior.

Front exterior.

Living room.

Living room.

Conservatory.

Conservatory.

Kitchen.

Kitchen.

