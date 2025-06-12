Charming three-bedroom bungalow in north Northumberland is available on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jun 2025, 18:26 BST
A charming three-bedroom bungalow located at Grangeburn Mill, a five-minute drive from Berwick, has become available.

Mill House has a large garden and off street parking, and is in beautiful condition throughout.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £345,000.

Drone image of the property that is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £345,000.

1. Mill House first image.jpeg

Drone image of the property that is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £345,000. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Sitting room.

2. Mill House

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Area for eating and/or playing board games.

3. Mill House

Area for eating and/or playing board games. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Mill House

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandBerwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice