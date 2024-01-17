News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Clifton Stables, near Morpeth, is for sale with Bradley Hall.Clifton Stables, near Morpeth, is for sale with Bradley Hall.
Clifton Stables, near Morpeth, is for sale with Bradley Hall.

Charming stone barn conversion in Clifton Village hits the market for £795,000

A captivating stone barn conversion on the outskirts of Clifton, near Morpeth, has landed on the market at £795,000.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 14:37 GMT

The sympathetically converted property combines rural tranquillity with convenient access to key local amenities.

Step through the inviting entrance porch into an internal hallway featuring a bespoke oak staircase that gracefully ascends to the first floor within the roof space, where there are two bedrooms with dressing rooms and a shared en-suite bathroom.

The ground floor comprises a spacious dual aspect lounge, adorned with a feature stone-built fireplace and double-glazed arched windows and doors.

The heart of the home lies in the kitchen, showcasing bespoke wall and base units with granite worktops, a central island and a seven-burner gas range.

Modern integrated appliances complement the design, while the fitted utility room and garden room from the kitchen ensure a seamless blend of functionality and style.

Another two bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, one with an en-suite and another with a dressing room, along with a conveniently located shower room.

Externally, the property charms with a traditional stone wall, a five-bar gate leading to a block-paved driveway and a garage.

The rear garden, offering a haven of privacy, boasts a landscaped patio area, purpose-built BBQ and a timber summerhouse for al fresco entertaining.

Additional features include gas-fired heating to radiators, double-glazed windows throughout and ample parking.

Nigel Goodrum, Morpeth branch manager at Bradley Hall, said: “This stunning barn conversion is located in a very sought-after location and has been restored and designed to the highest of standards.

“With easy access to main cities and fantastic amenities, it will make a brilliant investment or perfect family home.”

Visit: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/residential-properties/clifton-morpeth/

A spacious dual aspect lounge, adorned with a feature stone-built fireplace and double-glazed arched windows and doors.

1. Lounge

A spacious dual aspect lounge, adorned with a feature stone-built fireplace and double-glazed arched windows and doors. Photo: Brian Young

Photo Sales
The heart of the home lies in the kitchen, showcasing bespoke wall and base units with granite worktops, a central island and a seven-burner gas range.

2. Kitchen

The heart of the home lies in the kitchen, showcasing bespoke wall and base units with granite worktops, a central island and a seven-burner gas range. Photo: Brian Young

Photo Sales
The spacious garden room.

3. Garden room

The spacious garden room. Photo: Brian Young

Photo Sales
A timber summerhouse - with bar - perfect for al fresco entertaining.

4. Summerhouse

A timber summerhouse - with bar - perfect for al fresco entertaining. Photo: Brian Young

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Morpeth