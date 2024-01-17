A captivating stone barn conversion on the outskirts of Clifton, near Morpeth, has landed on the market at £795,000.

The sympathetically converted property combines rural tranquillity with convenient access to key local amenities.

Step through the inviting entrance porch into an internal hallway featuring a bespoke oak staircase that gracefully ascends to the first floor within the roof space, where there are two bedrooms with dressing rooms and a shared en-suite bathroom.

The ground floor comprises a spacious dual aspect lounge, adorned with a feature stone-built fireplace and double-glazed arched windows and doors.

The heart of the home lies in the kitchen, showcasing bespoke wall and base units with granite worktops, a central island and a seven-burner gas range.

Modern integrated appliances complement the design, while the fitted utility room and garden room from the kitchen ensure a seamless blend of functionality and style.

Another two bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, one with an en-suite and another with a dressing room, along with a conveniently located shower room.

Externally, the property charms with a traditional stone wall, a five-bar gate leading to a block-paved driveway and a garage.

The rear garden, offering a haven of privacy, boasts a landscaped patio area, purpose-built BBQ and a timber summerhouse for al fresco entertaining.

Additional features include gas-fired heating to radiators, double-glazed windows throughout and ample parking.

Nigel Goodrum, Morpeth branch manager at Bradley Hall, said: “This stunning barn conversion is located in a very sought-after location and has been restored and designed to the highest of standards.

“With easy access to main cities and fantastic amenities, it will make a brilliant investment or perfect family home.”

1 . Lounge A spacious dual aspect lounge, adorned with a feature stone-built fireplace and double-glazed arched windows and doors. Photo: Brian Young Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The heart of the home lies in the kitchen, showcasing bespoke wall and base units with granite worktops, a central island and a seven-burner gas range. Photo: Brian Young Photo Sales

4 . Summerhouse A timber summerhouse - with bar - perfect for al fresco entertaining. Photo: Brian Young Photo Sales