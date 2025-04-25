The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £760,000.The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £760,000.
Charming six-bedroom period home in north Northumberland is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
A stunning semi-detached period home in Berwick with six bedrooms, elegant south-facing reception rooms and original features has become available.

Kirkland on Castle Terrace is set within generous gardens with a private driveway and outbuildings, just a short walk from the town centre.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £760,000.

Front external.

1. Kirkland 1

Front external.

Drawing room.

2. Kirkland 2

Drawing room.

Reception hallway.

3. Kirkland 3

Reception hallway.

Sitting room.

4. Kirkland 4

Sitting room.

