Constructed in the early 1800s, the farmhouse at Easington is a fine example of traditional Georgian architecture. It has breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and Northumberland’s renowned coastline.

William Landless fought on Dreadnought in the Battle of Trafalgar and after being promoted to commander a year or so later he was on board the Morgiana.

According to the records, he was able to purchase the land for the property mainly through ‘pirate money’ – the naval prize money system for capturing ships that were considered enemies or criminals by the British state – and also with the money he had made in the East India Company.

The farmhouse has preserved many of its original features, which include intricate cornices and ceiling roses. It is on the market with Northumberland Properties in Alnwick for offers over £895,000.