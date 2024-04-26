The property offers plenty of space and stunning views of the countryside.The property offers plenty of space and stunning views of the countryside.
Charming period property is up for sale near Berwick

A converted 18th century farm steading in a tranquil and private location is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 18:15 BST

Berrington Backhill, near Berwick, is a five-bedroom, four-bedroom property with versatile presentation, making it ideal for having guests. The property is made up of four wings that form a square around a large sheltered courtyard with a pond, stream and patios.

The house sits in about 1.3 acres of well-presented garden grounds and in addition to the generous accommodation is a separate one bedroom bothy.

It is close to the Northumberland coastline, Berwick-upon-Tweed and the Northumberland National Park, offering a rural lifestyle whilst also being within easy travelling distance of necessary services and amenities.

The grounds surrounding the property features two ponds with a linking stream and most of the accommodation looks into the stunning central courtyard. A double garage with ample space for a car and a workshop is included, as well as a small greenhouse at the rear.

This property is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed, with a guide price of £800,000.

