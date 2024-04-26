Berrington Backhill, near Berwick, is a five-bedroom, four-bedroom property with versatile presentation, making it ideal for having guests. The property is made up of four wings that form a square around a large sheltered courtyard with a pond, stream and patios.

The house sits in about 1.3 acres of well-presented garden grounds and in addition to the generous accommodation is a separate one bedroom bothy.

It is close to the Northumberland coastline, Berwick-upon-Tweed and the Northumberland National Park, offering a rural lifestyle whilst also being within easy travelling distance of necessary services and amenities.

The grounds surrounding the property features two ponds with a linking stream and most of the accommodation looks into the stunning central courtyard. A double garage with ample space for a car and a workshop is included, as well as a small greenhouse at the rear.