Charming home with new annexe put up for sale in the Northumberland countryside

A semi-detached home offering a rural idyll within easy reach of Alnwick, Morpeth and Newcastle has come to the market.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST

Cockle Park Cottages, near Hebron, offers a beautiful combination of traditional features and modern additions, making it an ideal choice for families or those looking for additional living space.

One of the standout features of this property is a newly built annexe with a living room, bedroom and an ensuite. This additional living space provides separate accommodation, making it perfect for extended family members, guests or even for use as a home office or business setup.

Viewings can be booked until July 30; after that, the only available date to view will be at the open house on Sunday, August 6 between 12pm and 2pm.

It is on the market with Our Agents for £350,000. Please contact the agents to confirm attendance at the open house.

The traditional semi-detached home located at Cockle Park, Hebron.

1. Cockle Park Cottages

The traditional semi-detached home located at Cockle Park, Hebron. Photo: Our Agents

The charming and cosy lounge includes a brick and stone fireplace with a wood burner.

2. Lounge

The charming and cosy lounge includes a brick and stone fireplace with a wood burner. Photo: Our Agents

A wonderful annexe lounge with a wood burner on a stone hearth and French doors leading to the rear garden and patio area.

3. Annexe lounge

A wonderful annexe lounge with a wood burner on a stone hearth and French doors leading to the rear garden and patio area. Photo: Our Agents

For garden enthusiasts, this property is a dream come true.

4. Garden

For garden enthusiasts, this property is a dream come true. Photo: Our Agents

Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnwickMorpethNewcastle