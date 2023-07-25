A semi-detached home offering a rural idyll within easy reach of Alnwick, Morpeth and Newcastle has come to the market.

Cockle Park Cottages, near Hebron, offers a beautiful combination of traditional features and modern additions, making it an ideal choice for families or those looking for additional living space.

One of the standout features of this property is a newly built annexe with a living room, bedroom and an ensuite. This additional living space provides separate accommodation, making it perfect for extended family members, guests or even for use as a home office or business setup.

Viewings can be booked until July 30; after that, the only available date to view will be at the open house on Sunday, August 6 between 12pm and 2pm.

It is on the market with Our Agents for £350,000. Please contact the agents to confirm attendance at the open house.

1 . Cockle Park Cottages The traditional semi-detached home located at Cockle Park, Hebron.

2 . Lounge The charming and cosy lounge includes a brick and stone fireplace with a wood burner.

3 . Annexe lounge A wonderful annexe lounge with a wood burner on a stone hearth and French doors leading to the rear garden and patio area.

4 . Garden For garden enthusiasts, this property is a dream come true.

