Charming home with new annexe put up for sale in the Northumberland countryside
Cockle Park Cottages, near Hebron, offers a beautiful combination of traditional features and modern additions, making it an ideal choice for families or those looking for additional living space.
One of the standout features of this property is a newly built annexe with a living room, bedroom and an ensuite. This additional living space provides separate accommodation, making it perfect for extended family members, guests or even for use as a home office or business setup.
Viewings can be booked until July 30; after that, the only available date to view will be at the open house on Sunday, August 6 between 12pm and 2pm.
It is on the market with Our Agents for £350,000. Please contact the agents to confirm attendance at the open house.