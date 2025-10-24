Blakelaw Cottage is a Grade II listed home in Alnwick.placeholder image
Blakelaw Cottage is a Grade II listed home in Alnwick.

Charming Grade II Northumberland cottage and grounds in Alnwick for sale for £495,000

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
A charming Grade II listed cottage set within its own private, peaceful grounds is for sale.

Blakelaw Cottage is a beautiful three-bedroom home with generous gardens and a summerhouse – all within easy reach of the market town of Alnwick.

The property is available for £495,000 on Rightmove and being marketed by Bradley Hall.

The heart of the home is the generously sized sitting room with views over the garden and a stone inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

1. Blakelaw Cottage

The heart of the home is the generously sized sitting room with views over the garden and a stone inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

2. Blakelaw Cottage

The kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A staircase from the sitting room leads to the first floor where you'll find the master bedroom.

3. Blakelaw Cottage

A staircase from the sitting room leads to the first floor where you'll find the master bedroom. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The home has three bedrooms including a master with an ensuite.

4. Blakelaw Cottage

The home has three bedrooms including a master with an ensuite. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberlandGrade IIRightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice