Blakelaw Cottage is a beautiful three-bedroom home with generous gardens and a summerhouse – all within easy reach of the market town of Alnwick.
The property is available for £495,000 on Rightmove and being marketed by Bradley Hall.
The heart of the home is the generously sized sitting room with views over the garden and a stone inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove. Photo: Rightmove
The kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Photo: Rightmove
A staircase from the sitting room leads to the first floor where you'll find the master bedroom. Photo: Rightmove
The home has three bedrooms including a master with an ensuite. Photo: Rightmove