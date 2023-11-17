News you can trust since 1854
To the front of the property is a well-kept front lawn and driveway with off street parking for around four cars.To the front of the property is a well-kept front lawn and driveway with off street parking for around four cars.
Charming four-bedroom home in Berwick area is on the market

An eye-catching detached bungalow located near the village of East Ord has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:15 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 18:15 GMT

20 Goldstone includes a generous sized open plan sitting room/dining room with sliding doors providing access out to the rear garden. Branching off the kitchen is a practical utility room with access to the garage.

It is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £310,000.

Front.

1. 20 Goldstone 1

Front. Photo: RightMove

Sitting room.

2. 20 Goldstone 2

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Dining room.

3. 20 Goldstone 3

Dining room. Photo: RightMove

Utility room.

4. 20 Goldstone 4

Utility room. Photo: RightMove

