Charming four-bedroom farmhouse in far north of Northumberland is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Feb 2025, 18:08 GMT
A four-bedroom detached farmhouse that includes stunning landscaped gardens has become available.

New East Farmhouse is located approximately two miles north of Berwick on the England side of the border.

It is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Berwick, with a guide price of £495,000.

Exterior.

Exterior. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

