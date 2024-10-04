The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Berwick for offers in the region of £530,000.The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Berwick for offers in the region of £530,000.
Charming four-bedroom detached bungalow in the Berwick area is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Oct 2024, 08:30 GMT
A charming detached bungalow in north Northumberland has become available.

The four-bedroom property on West Drive, approximately three miles from Berwick, is located within an exclusive cul-de-sac and is set within large informal landscaped gardens and grounds.

It is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Berwick for offers in the region of £530,000.

Exterior.

Exterior. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

Living room. Photo: RightMove

One of the rooms in the bungalow.

One of the rooms in the bungalow. Photo: RightMove

One of the bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms. Photo: RightMove

