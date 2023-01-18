Charming five-bed Longframlington home with huge interior and lovely rear garden hits the market
This charming village home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
On the market for £490,000 with Bradley Hall, this five-bed detached Longframlington home is elegant and spacious, boasting a large living room with bay window, an open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite, additional spacious bedrooms, integral garage, and stunning large rear garden. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4