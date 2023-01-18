News you can trust since 1854
Charming five-bed Longframlington home with huge interior and lovely rear garden hits the market

This charming village home is a stunner.

By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago

On the market for £490,000 with Bradley Hall, this five-bed detached Longframlington home is elegant and spacious, boasting a large living room with bay window, an open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite, additional spacious bedrooms, integral garage, and stunning large rear garden. Take a look around...

1. SImonside

Bradley Hall

Photo: Bradley Hall

