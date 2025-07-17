The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £375,000.placeholder image
Charming detached family home in north Northumberland is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
A north Northumberland detached three-bedroom family home in immaculate condition inside and out has become available.

16 The Meadows, which is located within a short walk of Berwick’s amenities and its railway station, also includes garden grounds and a summer house.

A driveway to the side leads to a detached garage, offering off-street parking and useful storage.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £375,000.

Exterior.

1. 16 The Meadows 1

Exterior. Photo: RightMove

Sitting room.

2. 16 The Meadows 2

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

3. 16 The Meadows 3

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Hallway.

4. The Meadows 4

Hallway. Photo: RightMove

