The property is on the market with George F. White for offers in the region of £275,000.The property is on the market with George F. White for offers in the region of £275,000.
The property is on the market with George F. White for offers in the region of £275,000.

Charming detached bungalow with plenty of space in north Northumberland is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:08 BST
A detached dormer bungalow in north Northumberland that offers deceptively spacious accommodation has become available.

Tigh Mor in New Haggerston, near Berwick, has plenty to catch the eye – including a sitting room with an attractive fireplace and log burning stove.

It is on the market with George F. White for offers in the region of £275,000.

Exterior.

1. Tigh Mor 1

Exterior. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The property offers deceptively spacious accommodation.

2. Tigh Mor 2

The property offers deceptively spacious accommodation. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Cooking and washing utilities.

3. Tigh Mor 3

Cooking and washing utilities. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Conservatory.

4. Tigh Mor 4

Conservatory. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandBerwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice