Charming detached bungalow in Northumberland village is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:12 BST
A charming three-bedroom detached bungalow located in a village near Morpeth has become available.

The property in the sought-after residential development of Whitegates in Longhorsley includes oil-fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing.

It is on the market with Bradley Hall for offers over £465,000.

Front exterior.

Front exterior. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Utility room.

Utility room. Photo: RightMove

Hallway.

Hallway. Photo: RightMove

