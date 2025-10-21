Part of the former farm steading, has a garden, shared courtyard area, driveway parking and a single garage.placeholder image
Charming Bamburgh farm home in converted Grade II stone barn for sale at £675,000

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
A Grade II listed stone barn conversion tucked away on a farm in the charming Bamburgh village is for sale.

The Chapter House is a beautiful three-bedroom home in a private and quiet location at Friary Farm in walking distance to Bamburgh castle.

The house boasts an enclosed south facing garden and courtyard terrace and is available on Rightmove for £675,000, and being marketed by Sanderson Young.

The property is located in the sought-after village of Bamburgh, in walking distance to the coast and historic castle.

1. The Chapter House

Photo: Rightmove

Entrance to the home is via via a small decked terrace to a traditional barn style door.

2. The Chapter House

Photo: Rightmove

A beautiful rear courtyard.

3. The Chapter House

Photo: Rightmove

The sitting room has dual aspect windows overlooking the garden and a cast iron wood burning stove.

4. The Chapter House

Photo: Rightmove

