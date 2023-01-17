Charming 18th century Grade II listed Northumberland cottage up for auction for £100k less than UK average house price
This charming home is a late 18th century, Grade II listed cottage.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 11:23am
On the market and to be sold via online auction with Pattinson Estate Agents until February 2nd at 2pm with a guide price of £170,000, this Powburn cottage features a large lounge, a modern kitchen, a snug, two double bedrooms, a loft storage room, a detached stone outbuilding to the rear, and a small garden to the front. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3