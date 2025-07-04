Character home with garden and fountain for sale in historic Hartford Village near Cramlington

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:24 BST
A character-filled home with a large garden and fountain has come on the market in the historic Hartford village near Cramlington.

As a former miner managers home, the three-bedroom detached property blends period charm with modern comfort and is available for £650k on Rightmove, being marketed by Signature North East.

The home is located on the outskirts of Cramlington in the historic village of Hartford.

1. Detached home in Hartford Village

The home is located on the outskirts of Cramlington in the historic village of Hartford. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Open plan dining and living area.

2. Dining area

Open plan dining and living area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Sun room looking out onto the lawn.

3. Sun room

Sun room looking out onto the lawn. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A sleek kitchen with wooden features.

4. Kitchen

A sleek kitchen with wooden features. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CramlingtonRightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice