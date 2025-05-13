Chain Bridge Touring Caravan Site, five miles from Berwick has a twelve month licence offering 16 hard standing pitches.

The park currently operates as an adults-only site, and each pitch is supplied with its own electric and water point. The site also offers a lounge, a laundry room, showers and toilets.

The detached Bankhead Villa provides a living space compromising a large lounge with an inglenook fireplace and log burning stove, a dining room with an original fireplace and a sun room overlooking the front gardens.

The villa and the campsite including outbuildings with potential for further living quarters, is on the market for £1.35m on Rightmove, being marketed by Aitchison’s Property Centre.

Chain Bridge Caravan Site The site has room for 16 caravans and currently operates 6 months of the year.

Outbuildings A range of stone built outbuildings offering excellent storage and an office with a toilet, with potential to convert into extra living accommodation. Part of the outbuildings has been converted for the used of the caravan site with a guest lounge, a communal room with showers, a laundry room and toilets.

Gardens Gardens at the front and side of the property are laid to a lawn with well stocked flowerbeds and shrubberies.