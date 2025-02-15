An appeal for volunteers has been issued by the award-winning Alnwick in Bloom group.

They are looking for new recruits to be part of their small friendly team who just love plants and really care about how the centre of Alnwick looks for locals and visitors alike.

If you like being out in the fresh air and have a couple of hours to spare a week they would love to hear from you.

If you know a weed from a flower that’s great but if not don’t worry, they will keep you right.

A montage of Alnwick's summer and spring floral displays. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

Alnwick won best overall entry and its 13th consecutive town gold award in last year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition.

Contact Alnwick in Bloom for more information by emailing [email protected]