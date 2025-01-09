The property is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer for £265,000.The property is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer for £265,000.
Bungalow in Northumberland coastal village of Beadnell on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:10 GMT
A property located in a development within the popular village of Beadnell has become available.

As well as the extension to the rear, the semi-detached bungalow on Longstone Close has the added bonus of a larger size garage to the side.

It is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer for £265,000.

Front external.

Front external.

Front external.

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

Kitchen.

Kitchen.

Photo Sales
Lounge.

Lounge.

Lounge.

Photo Sales
Dining room.

Dining room.

Dining room.

Photo Sales
