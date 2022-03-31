Building work for executive housing scheme in Morpeth begins

From left, Michael Shuker (Square One Law), Brendan O’Grady (Tier One Capital), Alistair McDonald (Ward Hadaway), Nick Rowling (Harrow Living) and Graeme Harker (Harrow Living).

The £3million Harrow Grange scheme, which is expected to be completed in the summer, is being supported by TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT).

Set within a private estate in Fairmoor, the development will feature a quartet of individually designed five-bedroom detached homes with views across open fields and mature woodland.

PBLT, managed by Newcastle-based wealth management and property lending specialists Tier One Capital, is providing a funding facility to Harrow Living Ltd – which is delivering the scheme that has three of the four properties already reserved.

The one-acre site is located on former agricultural land north of the town centre. It is close to the A1.

Brendan O’Grady, fund manager at Tier One Capital, said: “As a recognised alternative lending provider, PBLT is helping to encourage a broader range of housebuilders in the market that can deliver a wide range of quality new homes – from large scale schemes to bespoke, executive developments such as Harrow Grange.

“Northumberland continues to be a very popular place to live. With heightened economic activity in the county, such as offshore windfarm developments, more people from across the UK and also further afield are being attracted to the area.”

Construction of the homes includes the use of locally sourced natural stone and brick and natural slate and peg tile roofs.

Internally, they will include hand crafted, bespoke kitchens and elegant aluminium framed sunrooms that open out into the garden.

Graeme Harker, director of Harrow Living Ltd, said: “We are really excited to be bringing this special development forward, which has stunning views of Northumberland’s countryside.

“Our extensive experience in property has been applied to the design of these homes, which will be excellent additions to the local community.

“Securing this funding is a significant step forward for the scheme and we are looking forward to working closely with PBLT throughout the construction programme.”