Building work has started on a new housing development in Longhorsley.

Ascent Homes plans to build 55 homes on the St Helen’s Gate development.

The development will consist of 2-4 bedroom houses in a range of options including detached, semi and link detached properties, affordable homes, and a selection of bungalows.

Developers say the scheme will bring high-quality homes to the heart of the countryside, blending modern living with the charm of a rural village setting.

Steven Harrison, chief executive officer at Advance Northumberland said: “St Helen’s Gate at Longhorsley is a flagship project within our business plan and marks a pivotal step in delivering our long-term strategic vision for Northumberland.

"We are proud to bring forward a development that not only supports sustainable growth but also reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing communities.”

Paul Errington, director at Ascent Homes, added: "St Helen’s Gate is a truly special development that showcases the best of rural Northumberland living while offering high-spec, energy-efficient homes that meet modern lifestyle needs. We are excited to begin work on what will become a vibrant new community within Longhorsley."

Ascent Homes has delivered 767 homes across Northumberland, including 130 affordable homes.

It is the house building arm of Advance Northumberland, the property investment and development business in support of Northumberland County Council.

Last year, Advance Northumberland generated in excess of £2.1 million profit and made a significant financial contribution to Northumberland County Council.

For more information on St Helens Gate, please register your interest at https://ascent-homes.co.uk/longhorsley-st-helens-gate.