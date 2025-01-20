British Garden Centres acquire Gosforth Dobbies as uncertainty remains around Morpeth store
The Gosforth store, on Great Lime Road, will join the British Garden Centres portfolio following the Dobbies restructuring plan, and is set to open in mid-to-late February.
The team say that the immediate priority is to work closely with the existing staff, who they will retain, and to restock and reopen the centre as soon as possible.
The restructuring plan aims to help Dobbies return to sustainable profitability, access future investment and deliver a stronger platform by working with suppliers and focusing on providing excellent products and experiences.
Charles Stubbs, founder and director of British Garden Centres said: “We are very excited to announce the addition of the Gosforth store to the British Garden Centres family.
"We recognise the importance of the Gosforth community and are genuinely thrilled to become a part of it, and we have great visions for the store to drive it forward.
He continued: "We look forward to welcoming back Gosforth residents and growing the store so it’s the one-stop shop for your gardening needs”.
This comes after the continuing uncertainty around the future of the Morpeth, Heighley Gate Dobbies, as it was revealed in December that they would also close as part of the restructuring plan with new operators on the way.
British Garden Centres have commented that the process is still ongoing but ‘it is hoped they will acquire the site by the end of January.’
