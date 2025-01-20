Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British Garden Centres has announced the acquisition of Dobbies Gosforth Garden Centre as uncertainty remains around the future of the Morpeth store.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gosforth store, on Great Lime Road, will join the British Garden Centres portfolio following the Dobbies restructuring plan, and is set to open in mid-to-late February.

The team say that the immediate priority is to work closely with the existing staff, who they will retain, and to restock and reopen the centre as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restructuring plan aims to help Dobbies return to sustainable profitability, access future investment and deliver a stronger platform by working with suppliers and focusing on providing excellent products and experiences.

Founder of British Garden Centres, Charles Stubbs and Amy Stubbs.

Charles Stubbs, founder and director of British Garden Centres said: “We are very excited to announce the addition of the Gosforth store to the British Garden Centres family.

"We recognise the importance of the Gosforth community and are genuinely thrilled to become a part of it, and we have great visions for the store to drive it forward.

He continued: "We look forward to welcoming back Gosforth residents and growing the store so it’s the one-stop shop for your gardening needs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the continuing uncertainty around the future of the Morpeth, Heighley Gate Dobbies, as it was revealed in December that they would also close as part of the restructuring plan with new operators on the way.

British Garden Centres have commented that the process is still ongoing but ‘it is hoped they will acquire the site by the end of January.’