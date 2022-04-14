The 19th century Fenham Mill, near Fenwick, offers countryside living at its best with fabulous views across the water to Holy Island and along the coast to Bamburgh Castle.
It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker with a guide price of £1.5 million.
1. Fenham MIll
Fenham Mill is set in a breathtaking position on the coastline, with views across to Holy Island.
2. Water's edge
There is a useful slipway leading to the water’s edge for those sailing and kayaking enthusiasts.
3. Lindisfarne
Fabulous views to Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle.
4. Dining
The main reception rooms on the first floor include a large dining area.
