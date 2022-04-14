Fenham Mill.

Breathtaking home on the Northumberland coast hits the market for £1.5 million

An enchanting property in what is arguably one of the most tranquil and breath-taking positions in Northumberland – if not the UK – has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:29 pm

The 19th century Fenham Mill, near Fenwick, offers countryside living at its best with fabulous views across the water to Holy Island and along the coast to Bamburgh Castle.

It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker with a guide price of £1.5 million.

Fenham Mill is set in a breathtaking position on the coastline, with views across to Holy Island.

There is a useful slipway leading to the water’s edge for those sailing and kayaking enthusiasts.

Fabulous views to Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle.

The main reception rooms on the first floor include a large dining area.

