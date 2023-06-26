Branton East Side Farm includes an arable and livestock farm with a five bedroom farm house and a terrace of cottages in the Breamish valley.

It is for sale as a whole or in three lots.

John Coleman, head of farm sales at GSC Grays, said: “This is an exceptional commercial farm in a most attractive location and is already attracting strong interest from buyers across the UK.”

An aerial view of Branton East Side Farm.

The farm buildings include housing for 500 head of cattle, two covered silage clamps holding 1800 tonnes, grain drying and on-floor storage facilities for up to 700 tonnes, lambing sheds for 1000 breeding ewes and an extensive range of machinery and general storage facilities.

In total the farm covers around 565.28 acres (228.76 ha) with 350 acres arable, 175 acres pasture and 33 acres of woodland and is currently entered into a Higher Level Countryside Stewardship Scheme due to run until 2028.

The farm, which also features two small turn out paddocks supporting stables with four large loose boxes and feed store, is being offered for sale due to retirement.

A grant application has also been made to assist with covering the manure store and providing a concrete apron. There are several woodland plantations to provide shelter and cover for game.

Branton East Side Farmhouse.

Planning consent was recently granted to create a static caravan park and while the application was subsequently withdrawn due to a change in circumstances, it is thought to be considered favourably should consent be re-applied for.