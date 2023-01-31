Brand new: lovely three-bed Alnwick home built in 2022 on the market for £55k less than UK average price
This is an immaculate home which was built just last year.
By Jack Marshall
37 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:54am
On the market for £245,000 with Sanderson Young, this three-bed semi-detached Alnwick home boasts lovely views over the surrounding fields, a modern kitchen/diner, generous bedrooms, a lovely reception room, and a rear garden with patio and lawn. Take a look around...
