Blyth's most expensive streets over the last five years revealed by sales company

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:57 BST
The most expensive streets in Blyth over the last five years have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Blyth postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Park Farm Barns (NE24) sold for £650,000.”

The following list is the top 10 most expensive streets.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Blyth postcodes.

Esher Gardens is first on the Property Solvers list with a sales average of £374,166.

2. Esher Gardens

Esher Gardens is first on the Property Solvers list with a sales average of £374,166.

Pine Grove is second on the list with a sales average of £344,328.

3. Pine Grove

Pine Grove is second on the list with a sales average of £344,328.

Sandhills Place is third on the list with a sales average of £328,245.

4. Sandhills Place

Sandhills Place is third on the list with a sales average of £328,245.

