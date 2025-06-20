Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Blyth postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Park Farm Barns (NE24) sold for £650,000.”

The following list is the top 10 most expensive streets.

1 . MixCollage-20-Jun-2025-03-13-PM-3433.jpg Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Blyth postcodes. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . Esher Gardens Esher Gardens is first on the Property Solvers list with a sales average of £374,166. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Pine Grove Pine Grove is second on the list with a sales average of £344,328. Photo: Google Photo Sales