A £2 million investment programme is bringing upgrades to homes at a supported housing scheme in Blyth.

Karbon Homes is working in partnership with Novus Property Solutions to deliver improvements to the 35 flats at Athlone Court, as well as the building’s communal areas.

Designed and administered by property services specialists Storm Tempest, improvements will include a full electrical and heating upgrade, redecoration and floor covering replacements in all communal areas, the creation of an internal scooter storage system and a new CCTV system.

Individual flats will benefit from both kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

The works, which are due to begin later this year and will take around six months to complete, will also include external upgrades to the building, including a new roof and new porch at the entrance to improve security.

Jon McDonald, head of supported housing at Karbon Homes, said: “This is an exciting project which we know will make a big difference to customers living there.

“The works we have planned will not only benefit customers in their homes but will also provide them with modern and welcoming communal spaces where they can come together to socialise.”

Novus Property Solutions is a leading fit out, refurbishment, maintenance and retrofit company.

The project will see them hire two new employees to support programme delivery and carry out a variety of social value activity, including local school engagement and offering paid work placements.

Jason Smithies, head of operations at Novus said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Karbon Homes through this exciting project at Athlone Court.

"These comprehensive refurbishments will not only improve the quality, comfort, and energy efficiency of residents’ homes, but also enhance the wider community environment.

The investment at Athlone Court is part of a wider programme of investment Karbon is delivering across its supported housing stock.

Jon added: “Supported housing schemes for over 55s are a vital asset in communities, enabling the older generation to remain living independently for longer.

“Regeneration of outdated schemes to make them more attractive to new residents also encourages downsizing amongst this age group, doubling as a way to free up larger social homes for families on the waiting list.”