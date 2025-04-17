The Orchard is tucked away in a quiet plot on Nursery Lane, including distinctive features such as a bespoke fire place, gallery and library area, and secluded garden.
A perfect family home – the property is on the market for a guide price of £425k, available on Rightmove and being marketed by George F White.
1. The Orchard
The Orchard is a spacious, detached family home which was built by the owners in 1998. Photo: Rightmove
2. Living room
On the ground floor is a spacious living room with a bespoke fire place, and stairs leading to a library and gallery. Photo: Rightmove
3. Wooden features
Wooden features run throughout the whole property. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
A large kitchen with Aga and plenty of storage cupboards, dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer. Photo: Rightmove
