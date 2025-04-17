Bespoke Belford home with library and garden listed for £425k on Rightmove

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:25 BST
A characteristic three-bedroom detached home is on the market in the popular Belford village.

The Orchard is tucked away in a quiet plot on Nursery Lane, including distinctive features such as a bespoke fire place, gallery and library area, and secluded garden.

A perfect family home – the property is on the market for a guide price of £425k, available on Rightmove and being marketed by George F White.

The Orchard is a spacious, detached family home which was built by the owners in 1998.

1. The Orchard

The Orchard is a spacious, detached family home which was built by the owners in 1998. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
On the ground floor is a spacious living room with a bespoke fire place, and stairs leading to a library and gallery.

2. Living room

On the ground floor is a spacious living room with a bespoke fire place, and stairs leading to a library and gallery. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Wooden features run throughout the whole property.

3. Wooden features

Wooden features run throughout the whole property. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A large kitchen with Aga and plenty of storage cupboards, dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer.

4. Kitchen

A large kitchen with Aga and plenty of storage cupboards, dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice