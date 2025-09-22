Home buyers in Northumberland can make their move before the end of the year thanks to a helping hand from Bellway.

The housebuilder has launched its Countdown to Christmas campaign with incentives worth up to £35,000 on selected new homes at Meadowcroft in Longframlington, The Withers in Morpeth and Foxton Mill in Cramlington.

The offer will be available on selected plots across the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands until the end of October.

Emma Chesterton, sales director for Bellway North East, said: “We’re approaching the time of year when thoughts turn to Christmas and for many people, this is the ideal time to move into a brand-new home. This means they can celebrate the festive season in fresh surroundings, hosting in a new home, while saving money on their energy bills during the winter months.

“Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers in Northumberland to make their move. The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers.”

Bellway customers Brad Wild and Lauren Clark bought a new-build house, having previously lived in an older property.

Brad said: “Moving in was lovely, especially as we moved from an older build. Everything here was ready, finished and brand new. Our new house will be a lot more secure and warmer – and no constant upkeep.”