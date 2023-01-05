Bellshill Tower: quirky Northumberland home with views towards Bamburgh Castle yours for whopping price
There’s simply no other home like this anywhere in Britain.
By Jack Marshall
9 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:02pm
On the market for offers in excess of £575,000 with Galbraith, this unique three-bed home is named Bellshill Tower and lies just off the A1 near the village which shares its name, boasting magnificent views towards the stunning Northumberland coastline and historic Bamburgh Castle. Take a look around...
