A large ideally located property has hit the market for £1.1 million.

The house is nestled in the heart of Warkworth and is situated on over half an acre of land with a large paved courtyard.

It’s a detached residence and is perfectly located just a leisurely stroll away from the beach, village, and Warkworth Castle. This makes it an ideal family home or investment opportunity, along with its unique layout, which allows for use as two homes.

The property boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two living rooms. Turning right at the entrance leads to the original part of the home, characterised by exposed stone walls that exude a rustic charm, and turning left will take you to the newer part, which offers views out into the courtyard and garden.

It is on the market with Signature, Whitley Bay.